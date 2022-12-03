Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Walker, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Walker, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Locations
Saint Francis Medical Center211 Saint Francis Dr # 15, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
It was excellent from the check in to the discharge. Dr Walker & the pain clinic staff are always friendly, professional, & very knowledgeable! Dr Walker always put you at ease & does a great job with the injections!! Pain has completely subsided 24 hours since the shot!! God bless Drs Walker, Georgers , Hansen & all the Pain Management staff!!
About Dr. Andrew Walker, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1376566430
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University School Of Med
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
