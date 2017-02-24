See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Novi, MI
Dr. Andrew Vosburgh, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (4)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Vosburgh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.

Dr. Vosburgh works at Ascension St John Providence Occupational Health Partners in Novi, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ascension St John Providence Occupational Health Partners
    Ascension St John Providence Occupational Health Partners
47601 Grand River Ave Ste B230, Novi, MI 48374
(248) 465-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 24, 2017
    Dr. Vosburgh is very professional and knowledgeable. He always has a smile on his face and genuinely cares about the well-being of his patients. I've been going to him for many years. His staff is equally pleasant and helpful. Highly recommend him!
    Susan in Mancelona, MI — Feb 24, 2017
    About Dr. Andrew Vosburgh, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891774972
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
