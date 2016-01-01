Dr. Voigt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Voigt, MD
Dr. Andrew Voigt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Indiana Regional Medical Center, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.
UPMC Heart & Vascular Institute200 Lothrop St Ste 5B, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-6000
Upmc Shadyside Electrophysiology5200 Centre Ave Ste 710, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 623-6889
Upmc Heart & Vascular Institute - South Hills1300 Oxford Dr Ste 1100, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 347-3240
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana Regional Medical Center
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
About Dr. Andrew Voigt, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Voigt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voigt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voigt works at
Dr. Voigt has seen patients for Ventricular Fibrillation, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Voigt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Voigt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voigt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voigt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voigt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.