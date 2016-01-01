Dr. Andrew Villanueva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villanueva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Villanueva, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Villanueva, MD is a Dermatologist in Kitty Hawk, NC.
Dr. Villanueva works at
Locations
Forefront Dermatology - Kitty Hawk5589 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk, NC 27949 Directions (252) 917-8900
Forefront Dermatology - Virginia Beach1157 First Colonial Rd Ste 300, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 932-5727
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Villanueva, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1912351032
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villanueva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villanueva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villanueva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.