Dr. Andrew Velazquez, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Velazquez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mountain Brk, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Walker Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Alabama Vision Center, LLC3928 Montclair Rd Ste 100, Mountain Brk, AL 35213 Directions (205) 592-3911
Alabama Vision Center, LLC7191 Cahaba Valley Rd Ste 203, Hoover, AL 35242 Directions (205) 221-8200
Alabaster Office613 1st St N, Alabaster, AL 35007 Directions (205) 620-2292
Mountain Brook Office790 Montclair Rd Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35213 Directions (205) 592-3911
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Walker Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Velazquez has been a Godsend to me. He has performed three outpatient surgeries on my eyes and no problems. I would highley recommend him.
About Dr. Andrew Velazquez, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1013930825
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Eye Center
- Shands Hospital at the University of Fl
- Bapt Hlth Sys
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Auburn University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Velazquez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Velazquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Velazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Velazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velazquez.
