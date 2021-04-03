See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pittsburgh, PA
Internal Medicine
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Vayonis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with UPMC St. Margaret.

Dr. Vayonis works at Allergy and Asthma Associates of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy & Asthma Associates of Pittsburgh
    320 Fort Duquesne Blvd Ste 380, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 828-3800
  2. 2
    Allergy and Asthma Associates
    2585 Freeport Rd Ste 210, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 828-3800

  • UPMC St. Margaret

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis

Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sulfonamide Allergy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 03, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. Vayonis in the downtown office for my asthma for nearly 10 years. He is considerate, empathic, and listens well. I appreciate the time he spends with me, reviews symptoms and always answers questions. I also appreciate his help during potential emergency calls and helps me thru them. His downtown staff is very friendly and efficient ensuring everyone is safe and receives their shots/care quickly and back out the door to work. They do a terrific job ensuring my mail-order prescriptions are refilled on time and accurately. The team did an amazing job during Covid ensuring every room was sterilized and all were masked.
    Cindy S — Apr 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Vayonis, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1194720425
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Vayonis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vayonis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vayonis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vayonis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vayonis works at Allergy and Asthma Associates of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Vayonis’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Vayonis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vayonis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vayonis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vayonis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

