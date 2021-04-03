Overview

Dr. Andrew Vayonis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Vayonis works at Allergy and Asthma Associates of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.