Dr. Andrew Vayonis, MD
Dr. Andrew Vayonis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with UPMC St. Margaret.
Allergy & Asthma Associates of Pittsburgh320 Fort Duquesne Blvd Ste 380, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 Directions (412) 828-3800
Allergy and Asthma Associates2585 Freeport Rd Ste 210, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Directions (412) 828-3800
- UPMC St. Margaret
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I have been seeing Dr. Vayonis in the downtown office for my asthma for nearly 10 years. He is considerate, empathic, and listens well. I appreciate the time he spends with me, reviews symptoms and always answers questions. I also appreciate his help during potential emergency calls and helps me thru them. His downtown staff is very friendly and efficient ensuring everyone is safe and receives their shots/care quickly and back out the door to work. They do a terrific job ensuring my mail-order prescriptions are refilled on time and accurately. The team did an amazing job during Covid ensuring every room was sterilized and all were masked.
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Dr. Vayonis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vayonis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vayonis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Vayonis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vayonis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vayonis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vayonis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.