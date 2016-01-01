Dr. Andrew Vassil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vassil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Vassil, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Vassil, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Medina Hospital.
Strongsville Family Health Center16761 Southpark Ctr, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (216) 353-0348Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Radiation Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Cleveland Clinic
- Medina Hospital
Dr. Vassil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vassil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vassil. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vassil.
