Dr. Andrew Vardanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vardanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Vardanian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Vardanian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Vardanian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UCLA Plastic Surgery201 S Buena Vista St Ste 200, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (310) 361-7590
-
2
UCLA Health Century City10250 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 2440, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 361-7583
-
3
Wound Healing and Limb Preservation / UCLA Hyperbaric Center200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste B270, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 361-7589
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vardanian?
About Dr. Andrew Vardanian, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1750439782
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Surgery, General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vardanian using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vardanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vardanian works at
Dr. Vardanian has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Burn Injuries and Second-Degree Burns, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vardanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vardanian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vardanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vardanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vardanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.