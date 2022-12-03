Overview

Dr. Andrew Van Slooten, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Van Slooten works at SHMG OB/GYN - Michigan St in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.