Dr. Andrew Van Slooten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Slooten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Van Slooten, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Van Slooten, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Van Slooten works at
Locations
-
1
SHMG OB/GYN - Michigan St221 Michigan St NE Ste 600, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Van Slooten?
Dr. VanSlooten is absolutely amazing! He listens and explains things well. He's easy to talk to about personal/sensitive issues. He offers information and helpful suggestions/explanations. He's so polite and makes me feel comfortable discussing gynecological issues.
About Dr. Andrew Van Slooten, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1811987597
Education & Certifications
- Spectrum Health - Butterworth Campus (GME)
- Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan (SOM)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Slooten has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Slooten accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Van Slooten using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Van Slooten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Slooten works at
Dr. Van Slooten has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Slooten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Slooten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Slooten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Slooten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Slooten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.