Dr. Andrew Van Osdol, MD

Minimally Invasive Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Van Osdol, MD is a Minimally Invasive Surgery Specialist in Spearfish, SD. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, Monument Health Spearfish Hospital and Monument Health Sturgis Hospital.

Dr. Van Osdol works at Monument Health Spearfish Clinic in Spearfish, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monument Health Spearfish Clinic
    1445 North Ave Ste 2, Spearfish, SD 57783 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 423-0117

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Constipation
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Hemorrhoids
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pyloric Stenosis
Ventral Hernia
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Breast Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colon Cancer
Colonic Volvulus
Colorectal Cancer
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Varices
Gallbladder Diseases
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
LINX® Reflux Management System
Lung Cancer
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Pleural Effusion
Rib Fracture
Secondary Malignancies
Thyroid Nodule
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 10, 2022
Dr. Van Osdol explained the results of the test I had. He was very thorough and gave me options. Everyone I came in contact with was very nice and helpful.
Patricia Boren — Dec 10, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Dr. Andrew Van Osdol, MD
About Dr. Andrew Van Osdol, MD

  • Minimally Invasive Surgery
  • 12 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1710203401
Education & Certifications

  • Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med
  • General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
  • Monument Health Spearfish Hospital
  • Monument Health Sturgis Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrew Van Osdol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Osdol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Van Osdol has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Van Osdol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Van Osdol works at Monument Health Spearfish Clinic in Spearfish, SD. View the full address on Dr. Van Osdol’s profile.

Dr. Van Osdol has seen patients for Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Osdol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Osdol. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Osdol.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Osdol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Osdol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

