Dr. Andrew Van Osdol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Osdol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Van Osdol, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Van Osdol, MD is a Minimally Invasive Surgery Specialist in Spearfish, SD. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, Monument Health Spearfish Hospital and Monument Health Sturgis Hospital.
Dr. Van Osdol works at
Locations
-
1
Monument Health Spearfish Clinic1445 North Ave Ste 2, Spearfish, SD 57783 Directions (605) 423-0117
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Van Osdol?
Dr. Van Osdol explained the results of the test I had. He was very thorough and gave me options. Everyone I came in contact with was very nice and helpful.
About Dr. Andrew Van Osdol, MD
- Minimally Invasive Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1710203401
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
- Monument Health Spearfish Hospital
- Monument Health Sturgis Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Osdol has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Van Osdol using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Van Osdol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Osdol works at
Dr. Van Osdol has seen patients for Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Osdol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Osdol. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Osdol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Osdol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Osdol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.