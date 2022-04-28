See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Andrew Van Brocklin, DO

Pain Medicine
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Van Brocklin, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.

Dr. Van Brocklin works at Medical Center Clinic in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pain Management Specialists at Medical Center Clinic
    8333 N Davis Hwy Bldg 1, Pensacola, FL 32514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 474-8015

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 28, 2022
    Great doctor. Went above and beyond and one of the first to listen and understand the source of my pain. Was able to improve it drastically.
    Nellie — Apr 28, 2022
    About Dr. Andrew Van Brocklin, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1902181555
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Van Brocklin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Brocklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van Brocklin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van Brocklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Brocklin works at Medical Center Clinic in Pensacola, FL. View the full address on Dr. Van Brocklin’s profile.

    Dr. Van Brocklin has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Brocklin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Brocklin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Brocklin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Brocklin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Brocklin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

