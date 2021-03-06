Dr. Andrew Turtel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turtel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Turtel, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Turtel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Locations
Turtel Andrew MD333 E 56th St, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 319-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Turtel for an ankle sprain. He gave me advice, potential long term impacts, exercises and didn't rush to do expensive imaging. When I called and stated I was still having pain, he helped me to get an MRI right away. At my follow up he gave me the option of surgery and talked me through all of the pros and cons. He cares about the patient being aware of their care more than anything. He performed my ankle arthroscopy to fix the ankle impingement and it has been the most incredible process working with him and his team. I am excited to make a full recovery.
About Dr. Andrew Turtel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
1134163348
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turtel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turtel accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turtel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Turtel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turtel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turtel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turtel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.