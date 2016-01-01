See All Neurosurgeons in Peoria, IL
Dr. Andrew Tsung, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Andrew Tsung, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Peoria, IL. They graduated from Southern Illinois School of Medicine and is affiliated with Graham Hospital Association, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center, OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center, OSF St. Mary Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Tsung works at Peoria Office in Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor, Meningiomas, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Osf Saint Francis Medical Center
    530 Ne Glen Oak Ave, Peoria, IL 61637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 624-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Peoria Office-Neurosurgery
    719 N William Kumpf Blvd Ste 100, Peoria, IL 61605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 676-0766
  3. 3
    Osfmg - Peoria
    200 E Pennsylvania Ave, Peoria, IL 61603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 624-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Graham Hospital Association
  • OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
  • OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
  • OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center
  • OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
  • OSF St. Mary Medical Center
  • UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pituitary Tumor
Meningiomas
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Broken Neck
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari's Deformity
Degenerative Disc Disease
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Lung Cancer
Myelopathy
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Screenings
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Traumatic Brain Injury
Acoustic Neuroma
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Brain Abscess
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Breast Cancer
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Cancer
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Colorectal Cancer
Cranial Trauma
Craniopharyngioma
Dural Tear
Ear Disorders
Esophageal Cancer
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gynecologic Cancer
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Kidney Cancer
Leukodystrophy
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neurostimulation
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Pathological Spine Fracture
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Prostate Cancer
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Reticulosarcoma
Scoliosis
Secondary Hypertension
Skin Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylosis
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Thrombosis
Torticollis
Upper Back Pain
Uterine Cancer
Vascular Disease
Vertebral Column Tumors
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Andrew Tsung, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1760685390
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
    • Illinois Neurological Institute
    • Southern Illinois School of Medicine
    • Washington University
    • Neurosurgery
