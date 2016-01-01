Dr. Andrew Tsung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Tsung, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Tsung, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Peoria, IL. They graduated from Southern Illinois School of Medicine and is affiliated with Graham Hospital Association, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center, OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center, OSF St. Mary Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
Osf Saint Francis Medical Center530 Ne Glen Oak Ave, Peoria, IL 61637 Directions (309) 624-4000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Peoria Office-Neurosurgery719 N William Kumpf Blvd Ste 100, Peoria, IL 61605 Directions (309) 676-0766
Osfmg - Peoria200 E Pennsylvania Ave, Peoria, IL 61603 Directions (309) 624-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Graham Hospital Association
- OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
- OSF St. Mary Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1760685390
- University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
- Illinois Neurological Institute
- Southern Illinois School of Medicine
- Washington University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Tsung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsung has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor, Meningiomas, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsung.
