Dr. Andrew Trussler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trussler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Trussler, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Trussler, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They completed their fellowship with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Dr. Trussler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Austin Arthritis PA5656 Bee Caves Rd Ste J200, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 450-1077
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trussler?
Dr. Trussler worked along with Dr. Curtis Crane during my facial feminization surgery, focused on my rhinoplasty. Overall I'm very satisfied with the result. I should note I had a somewhat scary complication about three weeks after, where a nose bleed started and wouldn't stop, resulting in losing a not insignificant amount of blood and a trip to the hospital. Dr. Trussler was quick to respond to the ER staff however, and helped coordinate a fix. He quickly scheduled a followup for me, explained what happened, and was emphatic toward my concerns. Despite the complication I came away trusting him, and would absolutely return if and when I desired more work on my face.
About Dr. Andrew Trussler, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1952319626
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- University Michigan Health System
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trussler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trussler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trussler works at
Dr. Trussler speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Trussler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trussler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trussler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trussler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.