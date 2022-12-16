Dr. Andrew Tompkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tompkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Tompkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Tompkins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital, Sturdy Memorial Hospital, The Miriam Hospital and Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island.
Locations
Brown Urology / Sturdy Memorial Urology Associates70 Emory St, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (774) 643-1790
Brown Urology - Collyer Street195 Collyer St Ste 201, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 276-2002Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Sturdy Memorial Associates / Brown Urology Inc60 Messenger St # 203, Plainville, MA 02762 Directions (774) 643-1790
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Thomkins because my wife recommended him. She brought her Down Syndome brother to him for a urinary problem and was very impressed with the way Dr. Thomkins treated him with compassion and kindness. I have to say I was equally impressed when I saw him. Dr. T is thorough, explains everything and allows as much time as you need. He is truly a very dedicated physician. He even followed up with me with a phone call on a Sunday!
About Dr. Andrew Tompkins, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1285862433
Education & Certifications
- Brown University Affliated Hospitals-Rhode Island Hospital
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Cornell University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tompkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tompkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tompkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tompkins has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tompkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Tompkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tompkins.
