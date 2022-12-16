Overview

Dr. Andrew Tompkins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital, Sturdy Memorial Hospital, The Miriam Hospital and Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island.



Dr. Tompkins works at Urology Associates Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, MA with other offices in Providence, RI and Plainville, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.