Overview

Dr. Andrew Tompkins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grove City, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Tompkins works at Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians in Grove City, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.