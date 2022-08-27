Dr. Andrew Tompkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tompkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Tompkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Tompkins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grove City, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Grove City2526 London Groveport Rd, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 273-2230
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tompkins took the time to listen to my problem and addressed it, and he also found a thyroid nodule I didn't know I had. He even called me with the results of the workup! Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Andrew Tompkins, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1134347388
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tompkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tompkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tompkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tompkins has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tompkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tompkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tompkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tompkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tompkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.