Dr. Tomlinson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Tomlinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Tomlinson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Nevada at Las Vegas and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tomlinson works at
Locations
-
1
Union Square Office450 Sutter St Rm 933, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (415) 362-5443
-
2
Andrew B. Newman M D Apc3351 El Camino Real Ste 200, Atherton, CA 94027 Directions (650) 399-4630
-
3
Courtney W Garrett MD900 Ryland St, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 323-2157
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He worked so hard trying to save my Mom's life. She ultimately passed away due to mucormycosis, but Dr. Tomlinson put everything he had into trying to make her well again. His shining moment was when he came to the hospital in S.F. on Christmas Eve to clean Mom up one last time before sending her home to hospice care later that day. I could tell how much my mom's recovery meant to him, personally. He truly felt for our family, and we joked about almost having to force him to leave so he could go spend Christmas with HIS family and not ours! LMBO! This man is truly a blessing, and I hope you'll get the chance to see it, too. Thank you, and bless you Dr. Tomlinson! Our entire family is forever grateful to you!
About Dr. Andrew Tomlinson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1992095830
Education & Certifications
- University of Nevada at Las Vegas
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Tomlinson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Tomlinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tomlinson works at
Dr. Tomlinson has seen patients for Dizziness, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomlinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomlinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomlinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.