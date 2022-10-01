Overview

Dr. Andrew Tomlinson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Nevada at Las Vegas and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tomlinson works at San Francisco Otolaryngology in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Atherton, CA and Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.