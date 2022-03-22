Dr. Andrew Todd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Todd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Todd, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond and Baptist Health Lexington.
Baptist Health Medical Group Urology2716 Old Rosebud Rd, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions
- Baptist Health Richmond
- Baptist Health Lexington
Dr Todd is very knowledgeable; up to date in new techniques. Highly recommended by colleagues. Office staff is friendly and efficient. Wait time is reasonable.
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Dr. Todd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Todd using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Todd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Todd has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Stones and Varicocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Todd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Todd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Todd.
