Dr. Andrew Todd, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Todd, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Todd works at
Locations
Southern Orthopedic Specialists2731 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 897-6351
Lmg LLC1615 Metairie Rd, Metairie, LA 70005 Directions (504) 897-6351
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Explains condition well and answers question in detail. Very professional and courteous
About Dr. Andrew Todd, MD
- Orthopedics
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery, New York ___ Spinal Surgery
- University of Chicago Hospitals, Orthopaedic Surgery
- University of Chicago
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Boston U
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Todd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Todd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Todd speaks Spanish.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Todd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Todd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Todd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Todd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.