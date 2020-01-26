Overview

Dr. Andrew Thymius, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Raleigh General Hospital.



Dr. Thymius works at RALEIGH GENERAL NEUROSURGERY in Beckley, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.