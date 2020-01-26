Dr. Andrew Thymius, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thymius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Thymius, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Thymius, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Raleigh General Hospital.
Dr. Thymius works at
Locations
Raleigh General Neurosurgery1717 Harper Rd Ste E, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 254-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- Raleigh General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Gentle. Less pain with injections than previous injection specialist
About Dr. Andrew Thymius, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1083707855
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Thymius works at
