Dr. Andrew Thomas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in American Fork, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and American Fork Hospital.
Legacy OB/GYN1159 E 200 N Ste 250, American Fork, UT 84003 Directions (435) 264-5859Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- American Fork Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr Thomas is not my doctor however I am considering switching to him by the way he handled and emergency situation after I delivered my baby he was the doctor on call and my situation couldn’t have been handled better. He genuinely cares and I am so grateful he was on call to basically save my life.
- Lac Usc
- NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
