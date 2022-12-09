Dr. Andrew Terrono Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terrono Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Terrono Jr, MD
Dr. Andrew Terrono Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Roxbury Crossing, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.
New England Baptist Hospital125 Parker Hill Ave, Roxbury Crossing, MA 02120 Directions (617) 738-0857
- 2 40 Allied Dr Ste 102, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (617) 264-1100
- Winchester Hospital
I've seen Dr. Terrono for various hand/wrist issues. He has always taken the time to review my symptoms and make a suggestion. Yesterday, the office was very crowded, yet he still took whatever time I needed to explain and make recommendations. I've had a few surgeries with him, as well... and they've all been successful. In one case, he had to fix what another surgeon had messed up. I'm now symptoms free. I highly recommend Dr. Terrono. Oh, and the office staff is very nice and friendly, too.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery
