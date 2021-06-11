Dr. Andrew Teklinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teklinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Teklinski, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Teklinski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Petoskey, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Mackinac Straits Health System, Mclaren Northern Michigan, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Munson Medical Center, MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena and Otsego Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Michigan Heart & Vascular Specialists560 W Mitchell St Ste 400, Petoskey, MI 49770 Directions (231) 487-2493Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Munson Medical Center1105 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-6446
Traverse Heart & Vascular1200 Sixth St Ste 200, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-5800
Traverse Heart & Vascular - Indian River3696 S Straits Hwy, Indian River, MI 49749 Directions (231) 935-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Kalkaska Memorial Health Center
- Mackinac Straits Health System
- Mclaren Northern Michigan
- Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena
- Otsego Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Teklinski was kind, informative, and answered all of my questions. After visiting with Dr. Teklinski I understood my condition fully and was aware of the treatment alternatives available to me.
About Dr. Andrew Teklinski, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1336160555
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teklinski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teklinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teklinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teklinski has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Endocarditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teklinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Teklinski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teklinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teklinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teklinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.