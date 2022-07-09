Dr. Andrew Teffeau, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teffeau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Teffeau, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Teffeau, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.
Dr. Teffeau works at
Bond Clinic PA410 Lionel Way Fl 3, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Teffeau?
My husband and I went to see Dr. Teffeau together yesterday. We were quite impressed and encouraged by our first visit to his office. He took the time to listen to ALL of our medical concerns and discuss them with us. He reviewed our medical history and our current medications. We never felt hurried or got the impression that he was trying to get to his next patient before he could finish with us. We felt comfortable with his explanations and thoughts regarding our medical needs and he even took the time to listen to our heart and lungs and abdomen. We came away feeling that we would be patients of Dr. Teffeau for many years to come.
- Family Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1881908069
Education & Certifications
- Larkin Community Hospital
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Salisbury University
- Sports Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Teffeau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teffeau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teffeau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teffeau works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Teffeau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teffeau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teffeau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teffeau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.