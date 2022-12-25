Dr. Andrew Tassler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tassler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Tassler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Tassler, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I was referred to Dr. Tassler last week and can see why he is highly rated. He has excellent bedside manner, he was thorough in his review of my case and explaining the situation I was dealing with, I didn’t feel rushed and he made me feel at ease. I would definitely recommend him.
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center|UPMC - Presbyterian|Upmc Presbyterian
- Georgetown University
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center|Weill Cornell Medical College
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Tassler has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tassler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
