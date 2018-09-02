Overview

Dr. Andrew Tarleton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mount Sinai South Nassau and North Shore University Hospital Syosset.



Dr. Tarleton works at Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Associates in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Bohemia, NY, Garden City, NY and Merrick, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.