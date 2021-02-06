Dr. Andrew Taber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Taber, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Taber, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of South Carolina-Columbia and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Locations
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Gastroenterology - Spartanburg853 N Church St Ste 620, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 573-7511Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and willing to listen to the patient and my concerns. Highly recommend him to others.
About Dr. Andrew Taber, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1376631739
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Medical School
- Medical University of South Carolina
- University Of South Carolina-Columbia
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Taber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taber.
