Dr. Andrew Swan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hamden, CT.
Eye Center Of Southern CT2880 Old Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 248-6365
Eye Ctr So CT Med Sgcl Grp PC415 Highland Ave Ste 1, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (203) 272-5494
After recent visits to Dr Swan, I just had my first cataract surgery. Everyone in the office is professional and pleasant. Dr Swan was great from my first visit to post op. He explained and answered all my questions and put me at ease to proceed with the surgeries. He came highly recommended by a friend and my brother. I’m very pleased with Dr Swan and would highly recommend!
Dr. Swan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swan has seen patients for Farsightedness, Stye and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Swan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swan.
