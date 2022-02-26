See All Ophthalmologists in Hamden, CT
Dr. Andrew Swan, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Swan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hamden, CT. 

Dr. Swan works at Eye Center Of Southern CT in Hamden, CT with other offices in Cheshire, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Stye and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Center Of Southern CT
    2880 Old Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 248-6365
  2. 2
    Eye Ctr So CT Med Sgcl Grp PC
    415 Highland Ave Ste 1, Cheshire, CT 06410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 272-5494

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Farsightedness
Stye
Chalazion
Farsightedness
Stye
Chalazion

Farsightedness
Stye
Chalazion
Astigmatism
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Disorders
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Presbyopia
Glaucoma
Lazy Eye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Exotropia
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
Iridocyclitis
Macular Hole
Migraine
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anisocoria
Anterior Scleritis
Bell's Palsy
Blepharitis
Chorioretinal Scars
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Contact Lens Treatment
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diplopia
Entropion
Esophoria
Esotropia
Exophoria
Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery
Floaters
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Macular Edema
Paralytic Strabismus
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Pterygium Surgery
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoschisis
Trichiasis
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 26, 2022
    After recent visits to Dr Swan, I just had my first cataract surgery. Everyone in the office is professional and pleasant. Dr Swan was great from my first visit to post op. He explained and answered all my questions and put me at ease to proceed with the surgeries. He came highly recommended by a friend and my brother. I’m very pleased with Dr Swan and would highly recommend!
    Great Doctor — Feb 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Swan, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Swan, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205873163
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Swan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swan has seen patients for Farsightedness, Stye and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Swan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

