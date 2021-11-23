Dr. Andrew Sulich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sulich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Sulich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Sulich, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.
Dr. Sulich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Shores Rheumatology29200 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 777-7577
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sulich?
He cares is about your pain!
About Dr. Andrew Sulich, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1508946385
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- St John Hospital And Medical Center
- Mt Carmel Mercy
- American University Of The Caribbean
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sulich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sulich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sulich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sulich works at
Dr. Sulich has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sulich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sulich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sulich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sulich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sulich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.