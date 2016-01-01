See All Radiation Oncologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Andrew Suen, MD

Radiation Oncology
Dr. Andrew Suen, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center and Enloe Medical Center.

Dr. Suen works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Wildomar, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Temecula Valley Radiation Oncology
    36320 Inland Valley Dr Ste 301, Wildomar, CA 92595 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gynecologic Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gynecologic Cancer

Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mesothelioma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Radioactive Seed Implants Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
About Dr. Andrew Suen, MD

  Radiation Oncology
  20 years of experience
  English, Korean and Spanish
  Male
  1851505408
Education & Certifications

  Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
  Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center
  • Enloe Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrew Suen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Suen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Suen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Suen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

