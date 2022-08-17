See All Urologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Andrew Stephenson, MD

Urology
3.9 (30)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Stephenson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Stephenson works at UroPartners, LLC in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Prostate Cancer and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chicago Institute-neurosurgery
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 970, Chicago, IL 60612

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cleveland Clinic
  Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Kidney Cancer
    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 17, 2022
    No one ever leaves a good review but I am. Dr. Stephenson is a thoughtful and professional human being.. my fear of doctors is real it’s no joke I explained to him I suffer from high anxiety and at first I didn’t think he got how bad it was for me the day of surgery I was in all out panic attack I was fighting with everyone I was scared.. after about 5 or 10 mins he came in to the pre op area and told me he would give me 15 minutes to make my choice he told me I know your in a fight or flight mode and it clicked he understood my fears and my anxiety he took the time to explain how much how harder it would be if I put it off..his staff was caring and very professional they took great care of me after he spoke with me..this doctor is the real deal… he gets people like me and I believe he gets people who suffer from chronic anxiety like I have.. I hope this review helps people when there looking for a top notch doctor and top notch team thank you Dr Stephenson
    Nick D — Aug 17, 2022
    About Dr. Andrew Stephenson, MD

    Urology
    26 years of experience
    English
    1366478455
    Education & Certifications

    Schulich School Of Medicine At The University Of Western Ontario
    Urology
