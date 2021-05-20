Dr. Andrew Steinkeler, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinkeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Steinkeler, DMD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Steinkeler, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fort Washington, PA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Steinkeler works at
Locations
1
Drs. Schelkun & Kienle Associates467 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 106, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Directions
2
Drs. Schelkun & Kienle Associates46 Blacksmith Rd Ste Dreams, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions
3
Drs. Schelkun & Kienle Associates158 York Rd, Warminster, PA 18974 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough great things about my experience yesterday at this practice. I needed an extraction sooner than later and all Oral Surgeons in my hometown of Rehoboth Beach, De. were booked until August. I called Flagship and they got me in within a few days. I had read so many great reviews of this practice and the experience did not disappoint. The entire staff were so friendly and kind. Dr. Steinkeler did my extraction. He explained everything he did throughout the entire procedure. I had absolutely no pain during the extraction (which means he did a great job with the novocaine). He has a great chair side manner and made me feel very calm. My experience was worth the 2.5 hour drive there. I highly recommend Dr. Steinkeler and the staff at Flagship!
About Dr. Andrew Steinkeler, DMD
- Dentistry
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinkeler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinkeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Steinkeler speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinkeler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinkeler.
