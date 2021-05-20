See All General Dentists in Fort Washington, PA
Dr. Andrew Steinkeler, DMD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Andrew Steinkeler, DMD

Dentistry
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Andrew Steinkeler, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fort Washington, PA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Steinkeler works at Drs. Schelkun & Kienle Associates in Fort Washington, PA with other offices in Newtown, PA and Warminster, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Drs. Schelkun & Kienle Associates
    467 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 106, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Drs. Schelkun & Kienle Associates
    46 Blacksmith Rd Ste Dreams, Newtown, PA 18940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Drs. Schelkun & Kienle Associates
    158 York Rd, Warminster, PA 18974 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anesthesia
Bone Grafting
Conscious Sedation
Anesthesia
Bone Grafting
Conscious Sedation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 36 ratings
Patient Ratings (36)
5 Star
(32)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Steinkeler?

May 20, 2021
I cannot say enough great things about my experience yesterday at this practice. I needed an extraction sooner than later and all Oral Surgeons in my hometown of Rehoboth Beach, De. were booked until August. I called Flagship and they got me in within a few days. I had read so many great reviews of this practice and the experience did not disappoint. The entire staff were so friendly and kind. Dr. Steinkeler did my extraction. He explained everything he did throughout the entire procedure. I had absolutely no pain during the extraction (which means he did a great job with the novocaine). He has a great chair side manner and made me feel very calm. My experience was worth the 2.5 hour drive there. I highly recommend Dr. Steinkeler and the staff at Flagship!
— May 20, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Andrew Steinkeler, DMD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Steinkeler, DMD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Steinkeler to family and friends

Dr. Steinkeler's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Steinkeler

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Steinkeler, DMD.

About Dr. Andrew Steinkeler, DMD

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1780810317
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Residency
Medical Education
  • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrew Steinkeler, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinkeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Steinkeler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Steinkeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

36 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinkeler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinkeler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinkeler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinkeler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Andrew Steinkeler, DMD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.