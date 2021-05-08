Dr. Andrew Steffensmeier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steffensmeier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Steffensmeier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA.
Des Moines Eye Surgeons5901 Westown Pkwy Ste 200, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 225-3546Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Wayne County Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Steffensmeier was consistently straight forward, direct and relaxed in his interactions. This approach had the effect of helping me to feel more relaxed than I might have otherwise, as well as making me feel comfortable asking and responding to directions and other comments.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Steffensmeier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steffensmeier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steffensmeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steffensmeier has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steffensmeier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Steffensmeier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steffensmeier.
