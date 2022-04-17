See All Pediatric Urologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Andrew Stec, MD

Pediatric Urology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Stec, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.

Dr. Stec works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC, Charleston, SC and North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Bedwetting along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville
    807 Childrens Way Fl 4, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 697-3600
  2. 2
    Musc. Physicians Pcp Lab
    1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 792-2020
  3. 3
    Medical University of South Carolina
    135 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 792-0719
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    North Charleston MUSC
    8992 University Blvd, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 792-7888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedwetting
Phimosis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Phimosis
Balanoposthitis

Treatment frequency



Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Ambiguous Genitalia Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy - Epispadias - Cloacal Exstrophy Complex Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Cloacal Anomaly Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Epispadias Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Pediatric Varicocele Chevron Icon
Penile Diseases Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Polio Syndrome Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Torsion Chevron Icon
Ureteral Diseases Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Wilms' Tumor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 17, 2022
    Wonderful! 5 stars!!!
    Sarah K — Apr 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Stec, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548317423
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Urology and Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Stec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stec has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stec has seen patients for Bedwetting, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Stec. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stec.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

