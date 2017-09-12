Dr. Andrew Staricco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staricco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Staricco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Staricco, MD is a Pulmonologist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.
Locations
1
Pulmonary & Critical Care Associates PC50505 Schoenherr Rd Ste 290, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 314-0080
2
Ascension St. John Hospital Blue Water Pain Specialists21000 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 100, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 772-5550
3
St. Clair Shores Office25319 Little Mack Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 772-5550
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I cant say enough good things about Dr Staricco and his staff. Extremely efficient and friendly.
About Dr. Andrew Staricco, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 33 years of experience
- English, French and Italian
- 1750306742
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Staricco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Staricco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Staricco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Staricco has seen patients for Emphysema, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Staricco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Staricco speaks French and Italian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Staricco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staricco.
