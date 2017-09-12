Overview

Dr. Andrew Staricco, MD is a Pulmonologist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Staricco works at Pulmonary/Critical Care Assocs in Shelby Township, MI with other offices in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.