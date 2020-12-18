Dr. Andrew Standerwick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Standerwick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Standerwick, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Standerwick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Dr. Standerwick works at
Locations
-
1
Surgical Associates of Mansfield2975 E Broad St Ste 200, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (682) 518-8619Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Standerwick?
I went to the ER with a ruptured appendix in the midst of a pandemic. Dr. Standerwick not only talked me through procedures and processes but also my family, who couldn’t come into the hospital due to COVIDs visitor policy. What looked like an inflamed appendix actually turned into a multitude of other things. I have 3 small scars across my abdomen despite losing my pear sized appendix and cecum. I am forever grateful for his aggressive yet cautious care plan.
About Dr. Andrew Standerwick, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1598961898
Education & Certifications
- Akron City Hosp NEOUCOM
- OUHSC
- Oklahoma University Medical Center
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Standerwick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Standerwick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Standerwick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Standerwick works at
Dr. Standerwick has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Standerwick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Standerwick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Standerwick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Standerwick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Standerwick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.