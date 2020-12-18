Overview

Dr. Andrew Standerwick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.



Dr. Standerwick works at Methodist Orthopaedic Surgical Associates in Mansfield, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.