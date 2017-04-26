Overview

Dr. Andrew Spector, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center and Elliot Hospital.



Dr. Spector works at Dartmouth Hitchcock ENT in Manchester, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Otitis Media and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.