Dr. Andrew Spector, DMD

Dentistry
5 (298)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Spector, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Haworth, NJ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine - D.M.D..

Dr. Spector works at Gentle Dentistry in Haworth, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gentle Dentistry
    173 Terrace St, Haworth, NJ 07641 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 798-1780
    Monday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Bad Taste in Mouth
Abscess
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Bad Taste in Mouth

Abscess Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Black Hairy Tongue Chevron Icon
Bleeding Gums Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Burning Mouth Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer of Floor of Mouth Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
Cerec® Tooth Restoration Procedure Chevron Icon
Chao Pinhole® Surgical Technique Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Chronic Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Peridontal Problems Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cracked Tooth Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Dry Tooth Socket Chevron Icon
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Gummy Smile (Oversized Gingiva) Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure (LANAP®) Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment for Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Lockjaw Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Misshapen Teeth Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Mouth Lesions Chevron Icon
Mouth Ulcer Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Infection Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orofacial Pain Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Removable Denture Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Sedation Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Smile Makeovers Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Infection Chevron Icon
STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System™ Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Tartar Buildup Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Recording Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Avulsion Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Displacement Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 298 ratings
Patient Ratings (298)
5 Star
(291)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Dec 07, 2022
Dr Spector is kind, thorough and knowledgeable. I am so scared of all things dental and they always put me at ease. From the front desk to the hygienists and Dr Spector, it is an easy comfortable experience. Thank you all!
CZ — Dec 07, 2022
About Dr. Andrew Spector, DMD

  Dentistry
  32 years of experience
  English, Italian, Russian and Spanish
  1104906684
Education & Certifications

  Academy Of General Dentistry, Fellowship|International Academy Of Dental Facial Aesthetics|International Congress Of Oral Implantologists, Fellow
  Nyu College Of Dentistry 2 Year Surgical Implant Program|Nyu, Full Mouth Rehabilitation Program
  Hackensack U Med Ctr
  University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine - D.M.D.
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrew Spector, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spector is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Spector has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Spector has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Spector works at Gentle Dentistry in Haworth, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Spector’s profile.

298 patients have reviewed Dr. Spector. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spector.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spector, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spector appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.