Dr. Andrew Spector, DMD
Dr. Andrew Spector, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Haworth, NJ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine - D.M.D..
Gentle Dentistry173 Terrace St, Haworth, NJ 07641 Directions (973) 798-1780Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Dr Spector is kind, thorough and knowledgeable. I am so scared of all things dental and they always put me at ease. From the front desk to the hygienists and Dr Spector, it is an easy comfortable experience. Thank you all!
About Dr. Andrew Spector, DMD
- Dentistry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian, Russian and Spanish
- 1104906684
- Academy Of General Dentistry, Fellowship|International Academy Of Dental Facial Aesthetics|International Congress Of Oral Implantologists, Fellow
- Nyu College Of Dentistry 2 Year Surgical Implant Program|Nyu, Full Mouth Rehabilitation Program
- Hackensack U Med Ctr
- University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine - D.M.D.
Dr. Spector speaks Italian, Russian and Spanish.
298 patients have reviewed Dr. Spector. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spector.
