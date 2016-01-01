See All Nephrologists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Andrew Spangler, MD

Nephrology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Dr. Andrew Spangler, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Spangler works at Nephrology Associates in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nephrology Associates Pllc
    730 Highland Oaks Dr Ste 201, Winston Salem, NC 27103
    Carolina Gynecologic Oncology
    3333 Brookview Hills Blvd Ste 105, Winston Salem, NC 27103

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Anemia
Hypertension
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Anemia
Hypertension

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Andrew Spangler, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578944013
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Spangler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spangler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spangler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spangler works at Nephrology Associates in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Spangler’s profile.

    Dr. Spangler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spangler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spangler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spangler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

