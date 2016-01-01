Dr. Andrew Spangler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spangler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Spangler, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Spangler, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Locations
Nephrology Associates Pllc730 Highland Oaks Dr Ste 201, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 768-2425
Carolina Gynecologic Oncology3333 Brookview Hills Blvd Ste 105, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 768-2425
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Andrew Spangler, MD
- Nephrology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1578944013
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
