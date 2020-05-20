Dr. Andrew Sorial, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorial is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Sorial, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Sorial, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL.
Dr. Sorial works at
Locations
Boca Raton Psychiatry9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 210, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 342-8822
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sorial?
5 stars for Doctor Sorial. I confess that when I saw him for first time I was not very encouraged because he is very young and I think years of experience counts a lot. But he is excellent, extremely knowledgeable and attentive to the patient. I am in my lowest moment facing a very severe depression and he seems very worried with me is trying his best to help me trying to find the best treatment for my situation. I highly recommend him. I am beyond thankful.
About Dr. Andrew Sorial, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1255725602
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sorial has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorial accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sorial has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sorial speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorial. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorial.
