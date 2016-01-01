Overview

Dr. Andrew Sorenson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.



Dr. Sorenson works at Sorenson/Sorenson Mds Inc in Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.