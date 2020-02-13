See All Podiatrists in Kent, WA
Overview

Dr. Andrew Soo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kent, WA. 

Dr. Soo works at Midway Foot & Ankle Clinic in Kent, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Kent Office
    26234 Pacific Hwy S, Kent, WA 98032

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 13, 2020
I have suffered from lower back pain and foot pain for years. I went to Dr. Soo for foot pain and after thoroughly evaluated, I was fitted for orthotic insoles. Now, not only is my foot pain gone, my back pain is gone too. I am so grateful and I am getting my life back.. Dr. Soo is a kind and caring surgeon plus a wonderful team of staff. They all made my experience comfortable.
JeJe — Feb 13, 2020
About Dr. Andrew Soo, DPM

Specialties
  Podiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  English, Cantonese and Chinese
Languages Spoken
Gender
  Male
Gender
NPI Number
  1932178993
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  St. Francis Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrew Soo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Soo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Soo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Soo has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Soo speaks Cantonese and Chinese.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Soo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

