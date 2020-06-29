Overview

Dr. Andrew Soh, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Depew, NY. They graduated from Chonnam University Med School and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Degraff Memorial Hospital, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Soh works at Catholic Health in Depew, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.