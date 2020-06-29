See All Hematologists in Depew, NY
Dr. Andrew Soh, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Andrew Soh, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Depew, NY. They graduated from Chonnam University Med School and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Degraff Memorial Hospital, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. Soh works at Catholic Health in Depew, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sisters Health Center Depew Infusion Services
    6199 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 862-2700
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Dr. Andrew Soh Oncology, a Department of Sisters of Charity Hospital
    2121 Main St Ste 100, Buffalo, NY 14214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 862-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Degraff Memorial Hospital
  • Kenmore Mercy Hospital
  • Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia

Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • Independent Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • Universal American
    • Universal Health Network
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 29, 2020
    Dr Soh is amazing! He’s one of the best doctors I’ve ever had. I find him to be an exceptional doctor. What makes him exceptional to me is his personality. He is genuinely a caring person. People can tell when a doctor really cares. And Dr Soh shows how much he cares by the way he talks to you, and by the way he listens. By the way he answers your questions. He takes his time with you and never appears rushed. Most patients want to think and feel that their doctors really care about them as an individual and that their needs are being taken seriously. No worries with Dr Soh, you will know!
    Langhorne, J — Jun 29, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Soh, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Soh, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649276189
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Roswell Park Cancer Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Sisters Of Charity Hospital Of Buffalo
    Residency
    Internship
    • Sisters of Charity Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Chonnam University Med School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Rochester
    Undergraduate School

