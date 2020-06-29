Dr. Andrew Soh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Soh, MD
Dr. Andrew Soh, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Depew, NY. They graduated from Chonnam University Med School and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Degraff Memorial Hospital, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Sisters Health Center Depew Infusion Services6199 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043 Directions (716) 862-2700Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Dr. Andrew Soh Oncology, a Department of Sisters of Charity Hospital2121 Main St Ste 100, Buffalo, NY 14214 Directions (716) 862-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Degraff Memorial Hospital
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Dr Soh is amazing! He’s one of the best doctors I’ve ever had. I find him to be an exceptional doctor. What makes him exceptional to me is his personality. He is genuinely a caring person. People can tell when a doctor really cares. And Dr Soh shows how much he cares by the way he talks to you, and by the way he listens. By the way he answers your questions. He takes his time with you and never appears rushed. Most patients want to think and feel that their doctors really care about them as an individual and that their needs are being taken seriously. No worries with Dr Soh, you will know!
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Korean
- 1649276189
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sisters of Charity Hospital
- Chonnam University Med School
- University of Rochester
