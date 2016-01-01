See All Hematologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Hematology
5 years of experience
Dr. Andrew Sochacki, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus, North Ottawa Community Health System, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Pennock.

Dr. Sochacki works at Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan - Michigan Street in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Norton Shores, MI and Holland, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan - Michigan Street
    145 Michigan St NE Ste 3100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 954-9800
    Chcwm-muskegon
    6425 Harvey St, Norton Shores, MI 49444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 737-3469
    Cancer/Hemtlgy Ctrs Of Wstrn MI
    12460 Riley St, Holland, MI 49424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 399-6500
    5800 Foremost Dr SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 389-1800

Hospital Affiliations
  • Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
  • Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus
  • North Ottawa Community Health System
  • Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Pennock

Dehydration
Anemia
Nausea
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    About Dr. Andrew Sochacki, MD

    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1003235391
    Education & Certifications

    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sochacki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sochacki has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sochacki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sochacki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sochacki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

