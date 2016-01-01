Dr. Sochacki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrew Sochacki, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Sochacki, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus, Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus, North Ottawa Community Health System, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Pennock.
Locations
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan - Michigan Street145 Michigan St NE Ste 3100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 954-9800
Chcwm-muskegon6425 Harvey St, Norton Shores, MI 49444 Directions (231) 737-3469
Cancer/Hemtlgy Ctrs Of Wstrn MI12460 Riley St, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 399-6500
- 4 5800 Foremost Dr SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 389-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus
- North Ottawa Community Health System
- Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Pennock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Sochacki, MD
- Hematology
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1003235391
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
