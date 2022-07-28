Dr. Andrew So, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. So is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew So, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew So, MD is a Registered Nurse in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA.
Dr. So works at
Locations
Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Clifton1117 US Highway 46 Ste 301, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (862) 370-2887
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Andrew so Is an amazing person and physician he actually takes his time to talk to you about your every day pain and problems I recommend anyone with pain to see Dr. Andrew so He is amazing
About Dr. Andrew So, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1952794737
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. So has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. So using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. So has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. So. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. So.
