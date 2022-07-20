Dr. Andrew Smolenski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smolenski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Smolenski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Smolenski, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Centennial, CO. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora and Platte Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Smolenski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Peak Anesthesia and Pain Management, LLC15756 E Progress Cir, Centennial, CO 80015 Directions (720) 821-3810
-
2
Peak Anesthesia & Pain Management14100 E Arapahoe Rd Ste B110, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (720) 821-3827
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Platte Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Family Insurance
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Optima Health
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smolenski?
I have seen other pain management Doctors and Dr Smolenski Is at the top of list of caring knowledgeable Doctors. I have been in the EMS field for 50 years and l have seen a lot of Doctors, and he is the only one l trust completely with my neck and back pain issues! He takes time to talk with me on new procedures that may help me deal and overcome the pain l have to live with everyday! There are only a few Doctors that l can trust, Dr. Smolenski has mine 110%!
About Dr. Andrew Smolenski, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1407907785
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smolenski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smolenski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smolenski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smolenski works at
Dr. Smolenski has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smolenski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Smolenski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smolenski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smolenski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smolenski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.