Dr. Andrew Smith, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Smith works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family & Specialty Medicine - Paradise Valley
    10214 N Tatum Blvd Ste A600, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hernia Repair
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Wound Repair
Hernia Repair
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Wound Repair

Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Andrew Smith, MD

  • General Surgery
  • English, Spanish
  • Male
  • 1740240712
Education & Certifications

  • Banner Good Samaritan Med Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

