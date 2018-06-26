Dr. Andrew Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Smith, MD
Dr. Andrew Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Family & Specialty Medicine - Paradise Valley10214 N Tatum Blvd Ste A600, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions
Dr. Smith removed my gallbladder in 2011 while I was pregnant with my 3rd child. He was SO kind, personable, and professional. He worked his schedule around my 2nd trimester, my delivery hospital, and my upcoming cruise! I never had any complications, and I felt great after only one day.
- Banner Good Samaritan Med Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Smith using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.