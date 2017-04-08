Overview

Dr. Andrew Smith, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Vasectomy Institute of California in Corona, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA and Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.