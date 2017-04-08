Dr. Andrew Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Smith, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Vasectomy Institute of California341 Magnolia Ave Ste 206, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 734-2500Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
-
2
Andrew Smith, MD, FACS19582 Beach Blvd, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 330-1008
-
3
Irvine Plastic Surgery18 Endeavor Ste 102, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 653-7000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
-
4
Andrew Smith, MD, FACS16100 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 230, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 653-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
I highly recommend Dr. Smith and his team in the Sand Canyon office is wonderful. After being diagnosed with breast cancer and opting for a double mastectomy, I was so grateful to have Dr. Smith do my reconstruction. He has a solid reputation in Orange County for doing beautiful work. I could not be happier with the results. Recently a nurse asked me if I had a breast lift! She could not tell that I had a double mastectomy and she was stunned! His work is that good. My gynecologist, Dr. Susan Me
About Dr. Andrew Smith, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1174592778
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Univ of California
- George Washington Univ
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.