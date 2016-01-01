Dr. Skinner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Skinner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Skinner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson and Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo.
Dr. Skinner works at
Locations
Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Center2210 Jackson St, Anderson, IN 46016 Directions (765) 683-3118
Ascension St.Vincent Anderson2015 Jackson St, Anderson, IN 46016 Directions (765) 649-2511
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
- Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Skinner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Addiction Medicine
