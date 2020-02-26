Dr. Andrew Skattum, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skattum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Skattum, DO
Dr. Andrew Skattum, DO is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital and Oviedo Medical Center.
Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud720 W Oak St Ste 303, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 487-8651
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I had a emergency appendectomy on Feb 15th. Dr Skattum was the surgeon. He did a excellent job and the easiest recovery. From the PA, Dr, Huynh, and my follow up Dr. Trop all was a pleasant experience. I highly recommend this group.
- Critical Care Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1861636078
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Skattum accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skattum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skattum speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Skattum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skattum.
